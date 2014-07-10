FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate by 0.25 pct
July 10, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate by 0.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank surprised the market by cutting the benchmark interest rate a quarter percent to 3.75 percent on Thursday, citing sluggish economic growth and saying it is not the start of a series of reductions.

All but three out of 14 foreign and local economists polled by Reuters this week said they thought the bank would hold the rate steady on expectations of a stronger economic expansion in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

