LIMA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank raised the benchmark interest rate to 3.75 percent as widely expected on Thursday, its second hike in four months as it tries to tame inflation stoked by the sol currency’s depreciation.

Fifteen out of 17 economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the 25 basis point increase after inflation spiked to 4.17 percent in November. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay)