LIMA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the eight month in a row on Thursday as expected as inflation remains near the upper limit of the bank's target range.

All nine economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate hold, which followed a slight increase in the annual inflation rate to 3.13 percent last month -- above the central bank's 1-3 percent target range. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)