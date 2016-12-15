Peru central bank holds key rate steady for 10th month in a row

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the tenth month in a row as expected on Thursday, but warned that a drought was affecting inflation and that construction and manufacturing activity has been weak.

All 14 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate hold, which came a day after the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates dampened demand for the local sol currency. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)