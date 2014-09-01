Peru's central bank sees room for more expansive monetary policy -newspaper

LIMA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The president of Peru’s central bank said on Monday that a surprise inflationary slowdown in August had carved out extra space for more expansive monetary policies, a local newspaper reported.

“Obviously it gives a greater margin for monetary policy,” Central Bank President Julio Velarde was quoted as saying on the website of financial newspaper Gestion. “This without a doubt must be studied.”

Peru’s inflation index fell unexpectedly by 0.09 percent in August.

Last month, the central bank surprised the market by opting not to cut the benchmark interest rate to counter the worst economic slowdown since 2009.

Velarde spoke on the sidelines of an event in Madrid, Gestion said.

Officials at the central bank said they could not immediately confirm the accuracy of his quoted comments.