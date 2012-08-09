UPDATE 1-Peru central bank holds rates steady for 15th month

LIMA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 15th straight month on Thursday as expected.

All 16 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the decision as domestic demand supports economic growth in the Andean country, despite a weak global economy, and inflation slows.

The central bank expects 12-month inflation, which was 3.28 percent through July, to fall back into its 1-to-3 percent target range by the end of the year. Prices rose 0.09 percent in July.

“Unfavorable weather conditions in major grain-producing countries have temporarily caused higher international prices of these commodities. Despite these increases, it is estimated a gradual convergence of inflation to the target range for the remainder of the year,” the bank said in a statement.

“Some economic indicators show that the growth of the economy has stabilized around its long-term sustainable level, although the external market shows a weak performance.”

Peru’s economy is on track to grow 6 percent this year - likely the fastest pace among larger Latin American countries - as construction and consumption offset decling mineral exports. Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper exporter, but exports of minerals, which drive 60 percent of its international shipments, have slumped for the last three months.