FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank keeps key interest rate at 4 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank keeps key interest rate at 4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context, details and quote)

LIMA, June 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent for the seventh month in a row on Thursday, describing slowing economic growth as “temporary.”

All 14 foreign and local economists polled by Reuters this week said the bank would again hold the rate steady.

While weaker mineral exports have dragged down Peru’s economic growth from rates topping 6 percent, the central bank said it did not foresee a prolonged slowdown.

“Current and preliminary indicators show a temporary weakening of economic activity, with gross domestic product growth rates under their potential, mainly due to slower growth in investment and exports,” the bank said in a statement.

The bank views Peru’s potential growth rate, the pace at which the economy can grow without stoking inflation too much, at 6 percent.

The economy expanded 4.8 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year before, and the central bank and government have warned that growth in April was likely weak.

The result for April will be released on Monday.

The central bank has attributed slightly high inflation to supply factors and expects inflation to cool later this year, eventually reaching its goal of 2 percent in 2015.

The annual inflation rate rose to 3.56 percent in May, above the upper limit of the central bank’s 1 to 3 percent target range for the fifth month in a row.

In November, the central bank surprised the market by lowering the key interest rate by 0.25 percent to encourage economic growth.

The central bank has said it expects a 5.5 percent expansion this year.

In early May, Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Reuters he would likely leave the base rate without changes in the near future unless the bank’s growth or inflation expectations changed suddenly.

Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.