FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Peru raises 2015 fiscal deficit forecast to 2.7 percent of GDP
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Peru raises 2015 fiscal deficit forecast to 2.7 percent of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show 2016 budget will be 6 pct higher than this year’s budget, not requesting extra spending in 2015)

LIMA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Peru raised its 2015 fiscal deficit forecast to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product on Monday from a previous estimate of 2.0 percent, a budget bill presented to Congress showed.

President Ollanta Humala on Monday asked Congress to approve a 2016 budget that would be 6 percent higher than this year’s budget to help boost a fragile economic recovery.

Peru revised its economic growth forecast for 2015 lower to 3 percent on Monday. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.