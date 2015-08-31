CORRECTED-Peru raises 2015 fiscal deficit forecast to 2.7 percent of GDP

(Corrects to show 2016 budget will be 6 pct higher than this year’s budget, not requesting extra spending in 2015)

LIMA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Peru raised its 2015 fiscal deficit forecast to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product on Monday from a previous estimate of 2.0 percent, a budget bill presented to Congress showed.

President Ollanta Humala on Monday asked Congress to approve a 2016 budget that would be 6 percent higher than this year’s budget to help boost a fragile economic recovery.

Peru revised its economic growth forecast for 2015 lower to 3 percent on Monday. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)