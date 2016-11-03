FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Peru's Kuczynski says widening tax base key to economic growth
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 10 months ago

Peru's Kuczynski says widening tax base key to economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday he plans to increase the number of taxpayers in the country, a policy that will form one of the pillars of his government's push for economic growth.

In remarks that opened the Thomson Reuters Economic Forum in Lima, the centrist leader also said he expects Peru's economic outlook to improve over the short term. On the international front, he said he is very worried about the U.S. presidential election.

A former investment banker, Kuczynski took office at the end of July after a close run-off election against Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori.

Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.