Peru's Kuczynski says widening tax base key to economic growth

LIMA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday he plans to increase the number of taxpayers in the country, a policy that will form one of the pillars of his government's push for economic growth.

In remarks that opened the Thomson Reuters Economic Forum in Lima, the centrist leader also said he expects Peru's economic outlook to improve over the short term. On the international front, he said he is very worried about the U.S. presidential election.

A former investment banker, Kuczynski took office at the end of July after a close run-off election against Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori.