Peru's govt eyeing tax reforms to spur growth -finmin
November 6, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's govt eyeing tax reforms to spur growth -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The government of Peruvian President Ollanta Humala is evaluating tax reforms to stimulate anemic economic growth and has not ruled out trimming the corporate tax rate, the country’s finance minister told Reuters on Thursday.

Finance Minister Alonso Segura said the government will announce potential changes to the tax system by the end of the year as well as a new policy package to jumpstart the economy and improve competitiveness.

Segura declined in an interview to offer specifics about the new reforms, which follow the government’s launch of a new stimulus package on Thursday that aims to ward off an extended economic slowdown. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chris Reese)

