Peru's congress approves cuts to corporate and personal taxes
December 11, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's congress approves cuts to corporate and personal taxes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s Congress approved legislation on Thursday that cuts corporate and personal taxes, part of a bid by President Ollanta Humala to jumpstart sluggish economic growth.

The new law lowers the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 30 percent starting Jan. 1, and puts it on track to gradually ease to 26 percent in 2019. It also reduces personal income tax rate to 8 percent next year from 15 percent now.

The reform drew 54 votes in favor and 10 against. Some 32 lawmakers abstained from casting votes.

Peru’s economy has slowed sharply on falling mining revenues and is now on track to grow by 3 percent or less this year, according to estimates by the government and central bank.

Humala has introduced several reform packages over the past year to encourage investments. The measures range from smaller fines for polluters to streamlined approvals for projects.

Analysts praised the tax cuts proposed last month as a bold attempt to revive lagging growth. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by David Gregorio)

