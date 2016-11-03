Peru minister says reforms to spur investment

LIMA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne said on Thursday that President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's economic reforms would spur growth and investment, though U.S. elections and the Chinese economy are concerns.

Kuczynski's government will work to replace investment in mining with investment in infrastructure and if the external scenario worsens will convert some debt into the local sol currency, Thorne told a Thomson Reuters Economic Forum in Lima. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Marco Aquino and Caroline Stauffer)