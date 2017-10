LIMA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Peru posted a trade surplus of $147 million for November on Thursday, a decline of 11 percent from the same month a year earlier as imports surge and prices for its metals exports soften, official data showed on Friday.

The result left Peru with a trade surplus of $3.79 billion for the first 11 months of 2012, a decline of 54 percent from the same period of 2011.

Peru is expected to post a 6.3 percent economic expansion in 2012, the fastest pace in South America.