FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peru 2012 trade surplus half of 2011 at $4.5 bln - cenbank
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Peru 2012 trade surplus half of 2011 at $4.5 bln - cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Peru posted a $4.5 billion 2012 trade surplus - half of what it posted in 2011 - as the struggling global economy hurt prices for its mineral exports and strong domestic demand boosted imports, the central bank said on Friday.

While imports rose 11.2 percent over 2011, Peru’s traditional mining exports fell 4.4 percent in 2012, the central bank said.

December’s trade surplus came in at $628 million, 45 percent less than the same month in 2011.

The government expects the economy to have expanded 6.3 percent in all of 2012, likely the fastest rate in the region.

Peru is a top producer of gold, silver, copper, zinc and tin. While mining has traditionally powered Peru’s economy, growth is now driven by domestic demand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.