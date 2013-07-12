FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru posts record $465 million trade deficit in May - central bank
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru posts record $465 million trade deficit in May - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 12 (Reuters) - Peru posted a $465 million trade
deficit in May, the biggest monthly deficit on
record and only slightly wider than April's trade gap, the
central bank said on Friday.
    Peru's traditional mineral exports continue to slump on soft
global demand and weak prices, while imports rise as the middle
class expands and domestic demand surges.
    In June the central bank said it expected a $485 million
trade surplus this year, down from an earlier estimate of $2.8
billion. Last year the trade surplus was $4.5 billion - about
half of 2011's surplus.
    The following is a breakdown of the Andean country's trade
balance.
    
              May        April       May 2012
 Trade       -465 mln    -452 mln    65 mln
                                     
 balance                             
 Exports     3.298 bln   3.060 bln   3.626 bln
 Imports     3.763 bln   3.512 bln   3.561 bln(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)

