UPDATE 1-Peru posts $114 million trade deficit in June
August 9, 2013 / 7:21 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Peru posts $114 million trade deficit in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Peru posted a $114 million trade
deficit in June - the Andean nation's third monthly gap in a row
as its mineral exports slumped on lower prices and weak global
economic growth, the central bank said on Friday.
    Peru registered trade deficits in five of the first six
months of 2013 and is likely running a gap of around $1 billion,
according to data on the central bank's website.
    Monthly export and import figures tend to be adjusted for
accuracy after being announced and the central bank has not yet
released a precise figure for the trade balance in the first
half of this year.
    The following is a breakdown of Peru's trade balance. All
figures are in U.S. dollars:
        
             June        May         June 2012
 Trade       -$114 mln   -465 mln    562 mln
 balance                             
 Exports     3.085 bln   3.298 bln   3.799 bln
 Imports     3.199 bln   3.763 bln   3.237 bln

