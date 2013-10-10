FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Peru posts a $3 million trade deficit in August
October 10, 2013 / 7:28 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Peru posts a $3 million trade deficit in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Peru posted a $3 million trade
deficit in August as the Andean country's mineral
exports continued to tumble on weaker prices and softer demand,
the central bank said in a report.
    Peru registered a $1 billion trade deficit in the first
eight months of this year, according to data from the central
bank. In the same period last year the country enjoyed a $3
billion surplus.
    The central bank has said it expects a $666 million trade
deficit in all of 2013 - Peru's first trade gap since 2001.
    The following is a breakdown of Peru's balance of trade (all
figures in dollars):
    
                August     July         August 2012 
   Balance    -3 mln       -460 mln     71 mln 
   Exports    3.935 bln    3.302 bln    3.867 bln 
   Imports    3.938 bln    3.762 bln    3.796 bln

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
