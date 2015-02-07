Peru posts $2.554 bln deficit in 2014, its biggest shortfall on record

LIMA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Peru posted a $2.554 billion trade deficit in 2014, marking the global mineral exporter’s biggest yearly shortfall ever as commodity prices fell worldwide, the central bank said Saturday.

However, the country posted a $142 million trade surplus for December, breaking a run of nine consecutive monthly deficits, the bank said. In December of 2013, Peru logged a $629 million trade surplus.

Lower metal prices, a drop in gold production and weak copper output dragged on export earnings last year, widening the trade deficit to the deepest on records that date to 1950.

In 2013, Peru posted a $40 million trade deficit, its first in 12 years.

The central bank on Jan. 23 forecast a $2.8 billion trade deficit for 2015.

The following is a breakdown of Peru’s balance of trade (all figures in dollars):

Dec 2014 Dec 2013 Balance 142 mln 629 mln Exports 3.241 bln 3.788 bln Imports 3.099 bln 3.159 bln (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Frances Kerry)