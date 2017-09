LIMA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Peru posted a $365 million trade deficit in 2013, the first negative reading in more than a decade as the Andean country’s mineral exports slumped on lower prices and weak global economic growth, the central bank said on Thursday.

Peru, the world’s third largest copper producer, registered a $480 million surplus in December.

In 2012, Peru posted a $4.82 billion trade surplus.