TABLE-Peru posts $45 million trade deficit in March

LIMA, May 7 (Reuters) - Global minerals exporter Peru posted a $45 million trade deficit in March, narrower than the $540.6 million shortfall registered for the same month in 2015, central bank data showed on Saturday.

The central bank has estimated a $1.7 billion trade deficit this year, after the international copper and gold supplier registered a $3.2 billion gap in 2015 - its biggest ever.

March 2016 ($) March 2015 ($) Balance -45 mln -540.6 mln Exports 2.757 bln 2.698 bln Imports 2.802 bln 3.239 bln (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Diane Craft)