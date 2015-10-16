FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Peru posts $226 million trade deficit in August -central bank
October 16, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Peru posts $226 million trade deficit in August -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Peru, a top global exporter of copper and other minerals, posted a $226 million trade deficit in August, central bank chief economist Adrian Armas said on Friday.

The reading brings the shortfall logged so far this year to about $2.6 billion, according to central bank data.

Peru’s exports have fallen in the past year on slumping mineral prices. The central bank has estimated a $2.1 billion trade deficit in 2015 and $2 billion in 2016.

August 2015 August 2014 Balance -226 mln +30.9 mln Exports 2.949 bln 3.624 bln Imports 3.175 bln 3.593 bln (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)

