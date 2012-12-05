Peru central banker sees year-end inflation at 2.8 pct

LIMA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Peru’s inflation rate should be mild in December and end this year at around 2.8 percent, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday.

The result would be within its annual target range of 1-3 percent. Inflation has slowed sharply in the last few months after running above target for much of this year.

Next year, Velarde said inflation would be around 2 percent, when the economy is expected to grow abound 6 percent, similar to this year.

The central bank is expected to hold its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent on Thursday for the 19th straight month.