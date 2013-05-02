Peru and Ecuador recall ambassadors after supermarket brawl

LIMA, May 2 (Reuters) - Ecuador has recalled its ambassador to Peru, Rodrigo Riofrio, after diplomatic relations between the two countries soured over a supermarket brawl in Lima involving the envoy and female shoppers.

The decision, which could defuse tensions between the South American neighbors, came shortly after Peru announced it would bring home its ambassador to Ecuador.

Ecuador earlier argued that Riofrio acted in self-defense and rejected Peru’s request to recall him.

Riofrio allegedly hit two Peruvian women and insulted them with racist terms after an argument in a checkout line on April 21.

In the supermarket’s security videotape, shown on Peruvian television, he is seen swatting a woman with a magazine after she hit him. Several women are then seen slapping him and pulling his hair.

Ecuador’s foreign ministry emphasized in a statement that the two countries were meeting to discuss the incident, which has sparked outrage in Peruvian media and social media sites.

“One isolated incident will not affect the excellent relationship between our countries,” said Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Vicki Allen)