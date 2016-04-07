FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru stock index ends down more than 4 pct on Mendoza concern
April 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Peru stock index ends down more than 4 pct on Mendoza concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Note: election law forbids publication of polls in Peru a week prior to April 10 voting)

LIMA, April 7 (Reuters) - Peru’s select stock index closed down more than 4 percent on Thursday on news that a Datum poll seen by a source showed leftist Veronika Mendoza could face front-runner Keiko Fujimori in a run-off after Sunday’s presidential election.

The poll showed Mendoza with 18.5 percent of valid votes, statistically tied with centrist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s 18 percent. Long-time leader Fujimori had 43 percent support in a mock vote that excluded likely blank and spoiled ballots. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Richard Chang)

