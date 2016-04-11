Peru markets open stronger after presidential first round

LIMA, April 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s select stock index rose over 9 percent and the sol currency strengthened on Monday after results in Sunday’s election showed Keiko Fujimori was heading to a run-off for the presidency with centrist economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Markets had weakened over the past week on fears leftist Veronika Mendoza might make it to a second round vote. With two thirds of votes counted, Kuczynski was 6.6 percentage points ahead of Mendoza. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)