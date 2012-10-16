Peru to build back-up gas plant in case of pipeline attacks

Por Omar Mariluz

LIMA, 16 oct (Reuters) - Peru promised on Tuesday to build a new regasification plant by 2015 to back up key energy supplies in case a leftist insurgency attacked a pipeline that runs through a jungle where most of the Andean country’s natural gas is produced.

The plant would cost $400 million and is one of a number of projects planned to ensure the country’s energy security, Energy Minister Jorge Merino told members of Congress on Tuesday.

He didn’t give details on when the government might tender the plant’s construction to private investors.

Peru’s natural gas is produced almost entirely in the Camisea fields, and is used to generate half of all electricity in the global metals exporter. Mining companies have voiced concerns that the fast-growing country could experience energy shortfalls in coming years.

Last week a remnant band of Shining Path insurgents burned three helicopters that belong to the firm Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP), which operates the pipeline.

The company suspended pipeline maintenance after the helicopters were destroyed, one in a string of recent attacks that’s generated criticism of President Ollanta Humala’s strategy to regain control of the rugged drug-trafficking region..

The rebels, now too weak to pose a strategic threat to the government, went into the cocaine-trafficking business after the founders of the group were arrested in the early 1990s. The jungles where it operates are rife with coca plantations.

The TGP helicopters were used to upkeep Peru’s only natural gas pipeline, which pumps gas from the southern region of Cusco to the central coast of Peru.

The pipeline’s expansion and maintenance had already been crippled since April when remnants of the Shining Path insurgency kidnapped and later released unharmed 36 contract workers of the Camisea consortium that operates Peru’s massive natural gas field.

The Camisea consortium is led by Argentina’s Pluspetrol with participation from Spain’s Repsol, U.S.-based Hunt Oil, South Korea’s SK, Algeria’s Sonatrach and Argentina’s Tecpetrol.

The rebel attacks have hampered Humala’s plans to turn the Andean nation into a net energy exporter by increasing oil and natural gas output, and strengthening its state-run firm Petroperu in the style of Brazil’s Petrobras.

Merino said natural gas exported abroad by Camisea could be suspended in an emergency.

“According to Peruvian law, in an emergency gas exports must be cut and diverted to the local market, and that is in the contracts we have with the Camisea consortium,” Merino said.

Peru only has two liquefied gas storage tanks and Merino said the government wants to build two more in case supplies are cut off in an emergency. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by M.D. Golan)