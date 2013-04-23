FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Sura buying stake in BBVA Peru pension fund - source
April 23, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Colombia's Sura buying stake in BBVA Peru pension fund - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 23 (Reuters) - Colombian financial services group Sura is buying an “important part” of the Peruvian pension fund BBVA Horizonte, a source with direct knowledge of the agreement said on Tuesday.

Horizonte manages about $9 billion of deposits in Peru’s private pension fund system and operates as an arm of BBVA Continental - which is one of Peru’s top banks and is owned by Peru’s Grupo Brescia and Spain’s BBVA.

Shares of Horizonte were down 0.15 percent at 20.69 soles on Lima’s stock exchange. Traders said all of the fund’s 64.6 million shares were being offered for sale.

