3 months ago
Peru posts 1.1 pct fiscal surplus in first quarter -cenbank
May 19, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 3 months ago

Peru posts 1.1 pct fiscal surplus in first quarter -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 19 (Reuters) - Peru posted a fiscal surplus of 1.1 percent of the gross domestic product in the first quarter, narrower than the 1.5 percent of GDP surplus logged a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on late on Thursday.

The central bank is expecting a fiscal deficit equal to 2.8 percent of GDP this year. Peru registered a fiscal deficit of 2.6 percent of GDP in 2016, its largest gap in 16 years due to lower commodity prices.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer. (Reporting by Ursula Scolla; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by W Simon)

