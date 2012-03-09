Peru says not considering capital controls to curb FX gains

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Peru is not considering any sort of capital controls to curb the strength of its currency, which has been trading at near 15-year highs, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Friday.

Speaking to investors at the New York Stock Exchange, the minister said the central bank’s policy is to act to reduce only the volatility in the foreign exchange market that could hurt the country’s highly dollarized economy.

“We are still a highly dollarized economy, and swift moves in the foreign exchange rate can have an effect in the economy,” Castilla said. “The central bank tries to avoid that volatility. But I don’t think in our policy mix we are thinking about capital controls.”