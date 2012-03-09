FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru says not considering capital controls to curb FX gains
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 6 years

Peru says not considering capital controls to curb FX gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Peru is not considering any sort of capital controls to curb the strength of its currency, which has been trading at near 15-year highs, Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla said on Friday.

Speaking to investors at the New York Stock Exchange, the minister said the central bank’s policy is to act to reduce only the volatility in the foreign exchange market that could hurt the country’s highly dollarized economy.

“We are still a highly dollarized economy, and swift moves in the foreign exchange rate can have an effect in the economy,” Castilla said. “The central bank tries to avoid that volatility. But I don’t think in our policy mix we are thinking about capital controls.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.