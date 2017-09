LIMA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $23 million in the local spot market on Wednesday and the sol currency weakened 0.11 percent to finish trading at 3.395/3.395 per dollar, a fresh low in nearly 10 years.

The sol had slipped to 3.4 per dollar before the central bank intervened. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chris Reese)