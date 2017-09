LIMA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency slipped 14.5 percent in all of 2015, its steepest drop since 1998 despite frequent interventions by the central bank that totaled $8 billion.

The sol reached the lowest in nearly 10 years on Thursday, closing trading at 3.414/3.414 per dollar even though the central bank sold $74 million in the local spot market. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chris Reese)