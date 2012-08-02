Peru gas pipeline work complicated by rebels - sources

* Gas flows have not been affected

* Work stalled since April when workers kidnapped

Por Marco Aquino

LIMA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A remnant band of Shining Path rebels in Peru’s southeastern jungle has stalled expansion work on the country’s main natural gas pipeline, a company employee told Reuters on Thursday.

The company is a consortium known as the Transportadora de Gas del Peru (TGP), which operates the pipeline that moves natural gas from the Camisea gas fields to the coast.

The employee said the threat of the rebels has also delayed TGP’s maintenance work and a “good part” of current operations.

The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said gas flows have not been affected.

A second source close to the company said work on the pipeline has been mostly stalled since April, when a group of Shining Path rebels kidnapped 36 Camisea contract workers in the province of La Convencion in the southern region of Cusco.

The hostages were freed unharmed after six days but 10 military and police officers died in a rescue operation that embarassed the government and forced President Ollanta Humala to replace his defense and interior ministers. [ID: nL2E8FIFS5]

It was the first kidnapping since 2003 of a remaining faction of Peruvian Maoist group Shining Path. Shining Path started a bloody war against the state that claimed 70,000 lives during the 80s and 90s.

The TGP employee said it’s impossible to work safely in the area.

“These serious security conditions are still present in the zone,” he said.

The Shining Path are now too weak to threaten the government, but work in cocaine-trafficking and control a large swath of the Peruvian jungle.

IMPORTANT ZONE

The pipeline expansion would lay a parallel line and feed growing demand for electrity, especially from mining companies key to the country’s economy.

On Wednesday, Peru announced it will hold an international auction by the end of the year for the construction of a new gas pipeline in the same jungle region, as part of its plan to secure the country’s energy. [ID: nL2E8J1JRH]

Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht is also planning a $6 billion project to build a new pipeline from an area near the Camisea fields through southern Peru.

Peru has just one 800-kilometer pipeline that brings gas from the Camisea fields in Cusco to the coast.

The Camisea gas fields are operated by a consortium led by the Argentinean Pluspetrol and include Repsol and Hunt Oil. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)