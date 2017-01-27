Grana y Montero reports $39.4 mln loss in Q4 on Odebrecht project

LIMA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Grana y Montero , Peru's biggest construction conglomerate, reported a net loss of 130 million soles ($39.4 million) in the fourth quarter as it prepared to lose a key contract due to corruption concerns surrounding a partner.

The company's net profit dropped 90 percent to 8.6 million soles in all of 2016, the company said Friday. This week Peru cancelled Brazilian builder Odebrecht's $5 billion natural gas pipeline contract in which Grana had owned a 20 percent stake, capping months of uncertainty that had sunk Grana's share value.