7 months ago
January 25, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 7 months ago

Peru's Grana says it plans to sell $300 mln in assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Grana y Montero , Peru's largest construction group, said on Wednesday that it would ask its board to approve the sale of $300 million in assets to help it meet its obligations after it lost a key contract this week amid a graft scandal.

Grana was a junior partner on corruption-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's natural gas pipline project in Peru, which is in the process of being returned to the state because it missed a key financing deadline.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

