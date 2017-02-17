(Adds context on slowdown, data on fourth quarter growth)

LIMA Feb 17 Peru's economy grew 3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier - the slowest quarterly expansion in nearly two years - as shrinking investments offset robust mining activity and natural gas drilling, official data showed Friday.

Central government investments plummeted 48 percent in the fourth quarter, contributing to a 9 percent drop in construction, state statistics agency Inei said in a statement. Private investments fell 3.5 percent in the quarter.

The October-December period was the first full quarter overseen by President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who took office in late July with promises to revive domestic demand with infrastructure projects.

However, a bigger-than-expected fiscal deficit that Kuczynski inherited from the previous government has delayed those plans. Sharp spending cuts in the fourth quarter helped trim the fiscal deficit to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product last year.

The fourth quarter reading marked the slowest year-on-year quarterly expansion since the first three months of 2015.

But in all of 2016, the economy grew 3.9 percent thanks to a surge in copper production that offset a drop in manufacturing, construction and tepid growth in retail sales and services. The government expects a slight slowdown in economic growth this year to 3.8 percent.

A graft scandal is stalling public work projects, though the government said it was preparing new measures that it hoped would allow for a 4 percent expansion. (Reporting by Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes, Editing by W Simon)