LIMA May 20 Peru's economy grew by 2.1 percent
in the first quarter versus the same 2016 period, its lowest
rate in two years due to floods that weighed on construction
activity, according to data released Saturday by the country's
official statistics office.
The government had warned that growth was negatively
affected by severe flooding during the first three months of the
year, which led to a 5.3 percent decline in construction.
Growth was supported during the quarter by a 2.2 percent
rise in private consumption and a 13.1 percent increase in
export demand, according to the INEI statistics office.
The country's gross domestic product expansion for the
quarter was the lowest since 1.9 percent growth was registered
in the first three months of 2015.
Economic growth was 4.4 percent in the first three months of
2016 and 3 percent in the fourth quarter, according to INEI.
