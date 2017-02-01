FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Peruvian consumer price index rises on spike in food costs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Peruvian consumer price index rises on spike in food costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds table, annualized inflation rate)
    LIMA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The consumer price index 
for Lima, which Peru's central bank uses to guide monetary
policy, rose 0.24 percent in January, boosted by weather-related
spikes in food costs, state statistics agency Inei said on
Wednesday.
    The annual inflation rate eased to 3.10 percent last month,
from 3.23 percent in December.
    A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.27 percent rise in prices
last month.
    Price increases were driven by higher food costs as heavy
rains in the central Andes produced shortages of some
vegetables, Inei said.
    The inflation rate has been above the upper limit of the
central bank's target range of 1 percent to 3 percent for the
past five months.
        
             January     December    January
                                     2016
 Monthly     0.24        0.33        0.37
 rate                                
 12-month    3.10        3.23        4.61
 rate                                
 
    

 (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by John Stonestreet and Paul
Simao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.