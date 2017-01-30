UPDATE 1-Peru suspends construction of airport on concerns from lawmakers

(Adds comments from government, background)

LIMA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki said on Monday that construction of a $500 million airport had been suspended indefinitely at the request of opposition lawmakers investigating proposed changes to the contract.

Work had been scheduled to start on Tuesday in the southern region of Cusco once the government approved an addendum to the contract that critics have said would increase the portion of state financing in the project.

The Transportation and Communications Ministry said it had decided to hold off on signing the addendum because an investigative commission in the opposition-controlled Congress warned that doing so would hurt the interests of the state.

The ministry urged lawmakers to quickly justify their concerns. "This project will not just contribute greatly to the Cusco region but to all of the country as well," it said in a statement.

The airport is the second major public works project to have been derailed during Kuczynski's six months in office - threatening to further dampen economic growth estimates that have already been trimmed because of the impact of a huge corruption inquiry.

The government of former President Ollanta Humala awarded the Chinchero airport contract to a consortium formed by Andino Investment Holding SAA and Corporacion America in 2014. The consortium did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The proposed airport aims to strengthen infrastructure for tourism in Cusco, home to the popular Incan ruins of Machu Picchu and other historic sites.

Last week, Kuczynski's government rescinded Brazilian construction company Odebrecht's $5 billion natural gas contract after the project's financing got snagged on liability for corruption. Odebrecht is at the center of a growing graft scandal in Latin America.