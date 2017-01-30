FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru suspends construction of airport on concerns from lawmakers
January 30, 2017

Peru suspends construction of airport on concerns from lawmakers

LIMA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki said Monday that construction of a $500 million airport project has been suspended indefinitely at the request of lawmakers investigating proposed changes to the contract.

Work on the project, which the government has described as key to driving economic growth, had been scheduled to start on Tuesday once the government approved a modification to the contract. Corporacion America and Andino Investment Holding SAA won the airport contract in 2014.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft

