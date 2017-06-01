FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 3 months ago

Peru's Intercorp buys local insurance arm of Sura Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 1 (Reuters) - Peruvian holding company Intercorp said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy the local insurance and mortgage administration businesses of Colombia's Sura Asset Management for a base price of $268 million.

The deal is subject to approval by Peru's banking and insurance regulator, Intercorp said in a statement.

"This transaction will allow Intercorp to strengthen its position in the life annuity and individual life insurance market, consolidating it as a leader in diversified financial services in Peru," the statement said.

Reporting by Ursula Scollo; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernadette Baum

