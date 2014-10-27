FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 27, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Maple Energy says will soon sell Peru units to Grana y Montero

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maple Energy Plc said on Monday that it expected to seal the sale of a controlling stake in its Peruvian units to Grana y Montero and Alcogroup soon, rebutting media reports the agreement had collapsed.

Maple Energy’s shares fell 9 percent on the Lima bourse and 8 percent in London earlier on Monday following local media reports it had rejected Grana y Montero’s offer.

“The news is totally inaccurate!!!!” chief executive Guillermo Ferreyros said in an email. “Maple is moving forward in order to be able to close the deal ... as soon as possible.”

He said shareholders will vote on the proposal next month.

Maple Energy, a small player in Peru’s oil and gas sector, reported a net loss of $20.5 million in the first half of 2014.

Peruvian construction firm Grana y Montero said earlier this month that it and the Belgian-based ethanol company Alcogroup had offered to buy most of Maple Energy’s Peruvian units for a total $48 million.

The deal gives Grana y Montero total control of Maple’s gas firm and a 30.43 percent stake in its other local companies. Alcogroup would own 43.48 percent of the units. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

