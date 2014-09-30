FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maple Energy shares fall 31 percent in Lima after deal fails
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

Maple Energy shares fall 31 percent in Lima after deal fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Maple Energy Plc dropped 30.53 percent on Tuesday in Lima following its announcement that talks about possibly selling the company ended without a deal.

The company’s London shares fell 44.44 percent.

Maple Energy, which has assets and operations in Peru, said in a statement that preliminary negotiations over a cash offer by an unnamed party had ended and that it was no longer in any talks about a sale.

On Tuesday, the company also reported a net loss of $20.5 million in the first half of 2014, compared with a net loss of $8.6 million in the same period last year.

Maple Energy produces and explores natural gas and oil and is developing an ethanol and biomass project in Peru.

Its shares in Lima operated at $0.066 on Tuesday at 13:05(18:05 GMT). (Reporting By Ursula Scollo. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.