Peru's central bank offers to buy dollars as sol gains
September 12, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Peru's central bank offers to buy dollars as sol gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency strengthened 0.04 percent to bid 2.604 per dollar.

The central bank bought $40 million on Tuesday but the sol currency ended bidding 2.605, its strongest level in more than 15 years.

On September 1 the central bank raised reserve requirements to prevent inflows of speculative capital amid high foreign liquidity, and has intervened regularly in the local spot market recently to offset the the sol’s gains.

