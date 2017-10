LIMA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Tuesday as the sol currency bid 0.04 percent weaker at 2.582 per dollar.

The sol ended bidding at 2.581 per dollar on Monday - its strongest finish in almost 16 years - after the central bank bought $130 million to curb its gains as companies bought the local currency to pay seasonal taxes.