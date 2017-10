LIMA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Tuesday to prevent an advance of the sol currency that has been trading at around its strongest levels in more than 15 years.

The sol finished bidding 0.16 percent stronger at 2.61 against the dollar on Monday and was stable on Tuesday. The central bank has interved regularly recently to stabilize the sol and raised reserve requirements last week.