UPDATE 1-Peru's Milpo says temporarily shutting Chile mine
April 20, 2012 / 7:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's Milpo says temporarily shutting Chile mine

LIMA, April 20 (Reuters) - Peruvian miner Milpo said on Friday it was temporarily suspending operations at Ivan, its only copper mine in Chile, due to low ore grades and high operating costs.

Milpo said in a filing with Peru’s regulatory agency that its board had made the decision during a meeting on Thursday. The company is controlled by Brazil’s Votorantim, the world’s No. 3 zinc producer.

The Ivan copper mine, located in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile, produces 4,500 tonnes of copper cathodes a year.

Peru is the world’s second largest producer of zinc, copper and silver and mining accounts for 60 percent of the Andean country’s exports. Chile is the world’s top copper producer. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

