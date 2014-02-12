FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Peru's copper output rises in December and 2013, gold falls
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Peru's copper output rises in December and 2013, gold falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Output of copper in Peru rose 5.92
percent in 2013 compared with 2012, while gold production in the
Andean country dropped 6.23 percent, according to official data
released on Wednesday.
    Silver production expanded by 5.56 percent last year and
zinc was up 5.46 percent.
    The energy and mines ministry said gold output fell to 151.5
million grams last year on slipping production from mines
controlled by Newmont Mining Corp, Buenaventura
  and Barrick Gold Corp .
    Copper output rose to 1.38 million tons mainly on output
from Glencore Xstrata Plc's Antapaccay mine.
    Below are mineral output figures for the month of December.

 METAL                      PRODUCTION             PCT CHANGE 
 Copper                     130,3152 tons           8.01
 Gold                       12,099,674 grams       -5.85 
 Silver                     351,997 kilograms      15.19
 Zinc                       115,941 tons           10.16
 Lead                       24,745 tons            17.48

