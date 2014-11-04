FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru trims its view of copper output in 2014, 2015
November 4, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Peru trims its view of copper output in 2014, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Peru will likely produce less copper this year and next than previously expected as big new projects face delays and output from the country’s top producer slides on lower ore grades, the government said on Tuesday.

Energy and Mines Minister Eleodoro Mayorga said Peru will likely produce 1.4 million tonnes of copper this year, similar to last year’s 1.37 million tonnes and under a September estimate for 1.5 million tonnes.

Next year the Andean country’s output of the red metal will rise to between 1.7 million and 1.8 million tonnes, Mayorga said.

In September the government had said it expected copper production to come in at around 1.95 million tonnes in 2015.

Mayorga also said Peru’s gold production is on track to fall by 18 percent this year to around 4 million ounces, largely in line with a previous forecast.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by W Simon

