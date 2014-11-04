CORRECTED-Peru trims its view of copper output in 2014, 2015

(Changes source throughout to deputy mines minister from incorrectly stated energy and mines minister)

LIMA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Peru will likely produce less copper this year and next than previously expected as big new projects face delays and output from the country’s top producer slides on lower ore grades, the government said on Tuesday.

Deputy Mines Mines Guillermo Shinno said Peru will likely produce 1.4 million tonnes of copper this year, similar to last year’s 1.37 million tonnes and under his September estimate for 1.5 million tonnes.

Next year the Andean country’s output of the red metal will rise to between 1.7 million and 1.8 million tonnes, Shinno said.

In September the government had said it expected copper production to come in at around 1.95 million tonnes in 2015.

Shinno also said Peru’s gold production is on track to fall by 18 percent this year to around 4 million ounces, largely in line with a previous forecast. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by W Simon)