Peru's copper and gold output up for third month straight

LIMA, July 6 (Reuters) - Copper and gold production in global minerals exporter Peru rose in May on the year for the third month in a row while silver, iron and tin output dropped, the energy and mines ministry said Monday.
Below are official mineral output figures for May:
Copper 131,955 tonnes +16.08
Gold 373,688 ounces +9.28
Silver 9,344,424 ounces -14.47
Zinc 109,509 tonnes -3.65
Lead 24,602 tonnes +2.35
Iron 522,287 tonnes -25.38
Tin 1,622 tonnes -14.29
Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay