July 6, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's copper and gold output up for third month straight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 6 (Reuters) - Copper and gold production in global minerals exporter Peru rose in May on the year for the third month in a row while silver, iron and tin output dropped, the energy and mines ministry said Monday.

Below are official mineral output figures for May:

METAL MAY PCT CHANGE

Copper 131,955 tonnes +16.08

Gold 373,688 ounces +9.28

Silver 9,344,424 ounces -14.47

Zinc 109,509 tonnes -3.65

Lead 24,602 tonnes +2.35

Iron 522,287 tonnes -25.38

Tin 1,622 tonnes -14.29

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
